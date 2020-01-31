SCP Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SCP Investment LP lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.8% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 695.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 106.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.00. 504,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,961,467. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.