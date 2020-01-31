SCP Investment LP Has $1.76 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

SCP Investment LP reduced its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.2% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,361,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,507,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

