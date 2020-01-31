SCP Investment LP Has $13.12 Million Stock Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

SCP Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Eldorado Resorts makes up approximately 9.3% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SCP Investment LP owned 0.28% of Eldorado Resorts worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

ERI traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 99,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,975. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at $903,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

