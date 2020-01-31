SCP Investment LP Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT)

SCP Investment LP lowered its holdings in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,305 shares during the period. Cott makes up about 5.8% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 0.45% of Cott worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cott by 1,141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after buying an additional 2,734,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cott in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,444,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cott by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,387,000 after buying an additional 1,124,033 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cott in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cott in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

COT stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. 328,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.67 and a beta of 0.89. Cott Corp has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.54 million. Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Cott’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cott Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

