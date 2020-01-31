SCP Investment LP Makes New Investment in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,089,000. Dropbox accounts for 8.6% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 0.16% of Dropbox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $158,410.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $9,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,333,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,779,993.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,833 shares of company stock valued at $829,285 over the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. 178,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,557. Dropbox Inc has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -131.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Instinet raised Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.92 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura upped their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

