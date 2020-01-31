SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $11,781.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

