SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). SCYNEXIS reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 230.55% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $0.90 on Friday. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 219,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 515,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 766,865 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

