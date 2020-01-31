SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.72-0.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.752-9.752 billion.

OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.26. 14,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,456. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEKEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th.

About SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

