Selecta Biosciences Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Selecta Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on SELB. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 54,437 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.