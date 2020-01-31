Selfkey (KEY) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.77 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, RightBTC, Tidex and Kucoin. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and $1.81 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.76 or 0.05780089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025356 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00128412 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016119 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00034001 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,960,048,541 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, ABCC, Binance, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

