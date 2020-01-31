SelfSell Market Cap Reaches $150,984.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, SelfSell has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. SelfSell has a total market cap of $150,984.00 and $26,386.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00044067 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.