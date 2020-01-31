Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $18,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 672,259 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,969,000 after buying an additional 166,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 29.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 633,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,512,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $12,539,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 62.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,028,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

SRE traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,644. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average of $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $113.23 and a 1-year high of $161.38.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.09.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

