Sentient Coin (SEN) Reaches Market Cap of $806,435.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $806,435.00 and $31,916.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.01249541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00047065 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024496 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00199695 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067832 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001828 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

