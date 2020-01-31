Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $296,924.00 and approximately $1,500.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, IDEX and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gate.io, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

