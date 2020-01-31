ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $345.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.28.

NYSE:NOW opened at $341.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a one year low of $187.01 and a one year high of $318.84. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 107.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total transaction of $5,470,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

