ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.70. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $37.45 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

