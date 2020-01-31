Sessia Trading Down 45.4% Over Last 7 Days (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. Sessia has a market capitalization of $684,611.00 and approximately $3.71 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001227 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.46 or 0.05809447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025197 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00128299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034533 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015936 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002875 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,978,858 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

