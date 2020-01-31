Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.16% from the stock’s current price.

VII has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.88.

Shares of VII stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.62. 687,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,260. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.99 and a 12 month high of C$11.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$680.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$677.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

