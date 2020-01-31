SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for SGS in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SGS’s FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. 13,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,396. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. SGS has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $29.40.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

