Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHB. Barclays cut shares of Shaftesbury to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($12.04) price objective (up previously from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shaftesbury to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 847.17 ($11.14).

LON:SHB opened at GBX 902.50 ($11.87) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 106.18. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 924.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 886.73.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

