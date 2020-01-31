Sharon M. Crofts Sells 11,666 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BOH stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.60. 186,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,905. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $74.78 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,588,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

