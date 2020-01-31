Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after buying an additional 113,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $365,720,000 after buying an additional 102,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $22.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,433.55. The company had a trading volume of 912,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,465. The stock has a market cap of $1,006.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,400.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,274.36. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

