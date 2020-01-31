Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 114,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $2,322,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.