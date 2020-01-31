Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Leidos by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.20. 234,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,989. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LDOS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.