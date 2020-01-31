Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,925 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,534,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $308,503,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,255,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $292,935,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $271,375,000 after buying an additional 248,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.