Sheila A. Murray Sells 41,211 Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director Sheila A. Murray sold 41,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.40, for a total value of C$964,230.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,004,782.82.

Sheila A. Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Sheila A. Murray sold 25,000 shares of CI Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total value of C$579,737.50.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Sheila A. Murray sold 11,300 shares of CI Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.85, for a total value of C$235,553.02.

TSE:CIX traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$23.19. 675,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,216. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of C$17.23 and a twelve month high of C$23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$527.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5199998 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

