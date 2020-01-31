Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 5.0% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 943.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded down $12.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $556.29. 22,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,991. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $397.00 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

