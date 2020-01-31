Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $615.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $620.00 to $615.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.96.

SHW opened at $562.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $397.00 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $579.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 225,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

