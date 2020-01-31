SHIELD (XSH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. SHIELD has a market cap of $95,775.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,342.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.01934607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.15 or 0.04010853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00726125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00119272 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00772205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009318 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00027354 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00716496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

