Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $12.11 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,260 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 4.0% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $37.29 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

