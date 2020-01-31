Short Interest in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Decreases By 9.5%

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,830,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 16,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 367,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,413. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $29.67.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.