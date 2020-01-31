Short Interest in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Increases By 9.8%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Shares of KLIC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,505. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Cowen increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 25,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

