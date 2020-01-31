Short Interest in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Drops By 10.1%

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 590.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the third quarter worth about $1,188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 537.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 55,111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

LBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.59. 2,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,547. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $604.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.14. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

