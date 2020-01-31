Short Interest in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Decreases By 10.8%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,300 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 889,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 826,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NYSE:NLS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 11,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.99. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nautilus will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 90.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 590,187 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 56.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,139,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 413,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nautilus by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 345,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 56.3% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 509,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 183,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

