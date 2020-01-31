Short Interest in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Decreases By 9.8%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 30,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 26.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,440,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,613.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1,093.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,951,000 after buying an additional 2,184,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after acquiring an additional 543,917 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after acquiring an additional 517,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,094,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after acquiring an additional 380,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

