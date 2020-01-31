ShowHand Price Down 17.6% This Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. ShowHand has a market cap of $15,692.00 and $2,895.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

