SIBCoin (SIB) 1-Day Volume Hits $808.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $547,746.00 and approximately $808.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit, C-CEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,358.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.08 or 0.01932555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.81 or 0.04010764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00725962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00771668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009305 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027493 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00717589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,174,150 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit, Livecoin, C-CEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

