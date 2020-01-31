SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,992 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $119.05. 106,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,575. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.37 and a 12 month high of $118.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

