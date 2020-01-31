SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 824 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591,728. The company has a market capitalization of $524.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

