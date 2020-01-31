SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $56.13. 27,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,970. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34.

