SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,145,547 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

