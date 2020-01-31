SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,499,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average of $139.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.64 and a twelve month high of $148.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

