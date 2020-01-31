SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,980. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.54 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.