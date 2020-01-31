SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,460,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,269,000 after acquiring an additional 359,103 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 571.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 384,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after acquiring an additional 327,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,487 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,982,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares during the period.

BLV stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $105.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,455. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.39. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.39 and a 12-month high of $106.07.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

