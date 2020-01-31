SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,079 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,885. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.67. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.57 and a 52-week high of $114.44.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

