SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 5,060 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 509,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,291. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

