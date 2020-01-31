Signatum Reaches Market Capitalization of $40,034.00 (SIGT)

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Signatum has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Signatum has a market capitalization of $40,034.00 and $6.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signatum coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Signatum Coin Profile

Signatum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Signatum is signatum.org. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Signatum Coin Trading

Signatum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signatum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signatum using one of the exchanges listed above.

