Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €27.20 Price Target at UBS Group

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been given a €27.20 ($31.63) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LIGHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.96 ($31.35).

Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

About Signify

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

