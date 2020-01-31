Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €24.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

LIGHT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.96 ($31.35).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Signify Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.