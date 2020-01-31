Silent Notary (SNTR) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, YoBit, DDEX and DEx.top. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $139,438.00 and approximately $28,018.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.94 or 0.02974842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00195503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00122686 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, TOPBTC, DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

